On Wednesday evening, the US Senate approved Republican-sponsored legislation that would block the District of Columbia from easing punishments for some local crimes. Departing from his party’s longstanding commitment to home rule for the district, President Joe Biden has said he will sign the bill. The sheer irresponsibility of the city’s proposed reforms gave Biden no other choice.

At issue is the city council’s recently approved overhaul of the district’s century-old criminal code, which governs how crimes are defined and provides sentencing guidelines for prosecutors and judges. Among other things, the new policy would eliminate mandatory minimum sentences for all crimes, except first-degree murder; allow people serving time (including for serious offenses) to petition for shorter sentences; and give those charged with misdemeanors the right to demand jury trials, a measure likely to overwhelm underfunded courts. More egregiously, it would reduce punishments for violent offenses such as robberies and carjackings and even slash penalties for illegal gun possession.

Such changes would be misguided under any circumstances. They’re especially tone-deaf at a time of surging violence: Through the first two months of 2023, crime has increased 25% across the city over the same period last year, with homicides up more than 30%. Carjackings have more than doubled. To her credit, Mayor Muriel Bowser vetoed the original proposal and urged the 13-member council to rewrite aspects of the bill, including raising maximum sentences for carjacking. Rather than work with Bowser to improve the policy, however, the council voted to override her veto and push forward.

In response, House Republicans passed legislation that would prevent the new measures from taking effect, citing Congress’s legal authority to nullify city laws, which it hasn’t exercised since 1991. If city officials hoped the White House and a Democratic-controlled Senate would quash the resolution, they were mistaken: Biden’s pledge to sign the bill gave cover to Democratic senators, more than 30 of whom voted for it yesterday. Urban crime has become a growing liability for Democrats across the country, a reality underscored by the primary defeat of Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot last week. It didn’t help DC’s image among congressional Democrats that one of their own, Representative Angie Craig, was recently assaulted in the elevator of her apartment building while on her way to work at the Capitol.

As a matter of principle, Congress shouldn’t be in the business of micromanaging the district. But as DC’s biggest landowner and employer, the federal government has an obligation to ensure that the city upholds basic standards of law and order. City officials’ insistence on their right to soften crime laws without interference from Congress would be more persuasive if they actually appeared to be responding to constituents’ concerns. Instead it’s the opposite: 36% of DC residents cite crime as the biggest problem facing the city, by far the highest of any issue and double the number in 2019.

That said, both Congress and the city should take steps to prevent a dysfunctional relationship from worsening. Republican lawmakers should avoid meddling in the city’s affairs in ways that flagrantly defy the will of residents — by attempting to limit access to abortion, for instance. Rather than bemoan the feds’ rebuke of DC’s autonomy, city officials should use it as an opportunity to correct the flaws in the criminal-justice bill, starting with Bowser’s proposed changes. The best way for DC’s leaders to demonstrate their ability to govern the city is to take responsibility for keeping it safe.

