22nd Century: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

BUFFALO, N.Y. — BUFFALO, N.Y. — 22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII) on Thursday reported a loss of $26.3 million in its fourth quarter. The Buffalo, New York-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 6 cents per share.

The plant biotechnology company posted revenue of $19.2 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $19.3 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $59.8 million, or 31 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $62.1 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on XXII at https://www.zacks.com/ap/XXII

GiftOutline Gift Article