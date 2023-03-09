22nd Century: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BUFFALO, N.Y. — BUFFALO, N.Y. — 22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII) on Thursday reported a loss of $26.3 million in its fourth quarter.
The plant biotechnology company posted revenue of $19.2 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $19.3 million.
For the year, the company reported a loss of $59.8 million, or 31 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $62.1 million.
