Acorda: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PEARL RIVER, N.Y. — PEARL RIVER, N.Y. — Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (ACOR) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $19.1 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier. The Pearl River, New York-based company said it had net income of 57 cents per share. The drugmaker posted revenue of $31.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $65.9 million, or $3.34 per share. Revenue was reported as $118.6 million.

The company’s shares closed at $1. A year ago, they were trading at $2.20.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research.

