AcuityAds: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO — TORONTO — AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (ATY) on Thursday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $603,000, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier. The Toronto-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The provider of digital advertising services posted revenue of $29.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $580,000, or 1 cent per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $93.1 million.

The company’s shares closed at $1.60. A year ago, they were trading at $2.51.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ATY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ATY

