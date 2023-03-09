Airgain: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

SAN DIEGO — SAN DIEGO — Airgain Inc. (AIRG) on Thursday reported a loss of $3.2 million in its fourth quarter. On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 31 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 11 cents per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 6 cents per share.

The antenna products developer posted revenue of $19.9 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $20.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Airgain expects its per-share loss to be 6 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $15.7 million to $17.3 million for the fiscal first quarter.

Airgain shares have risen 6% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $6.90, a drop of 17% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AIRG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AIRG

GiftOutline Gift Article