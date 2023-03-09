Airgain: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO — SAN DIEGO — Airgain Inc. (AIRG) on Thursday reported a loss of $3.2 million in its fourth quarter.
The antenna products developer posted revenue of $19.9 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $20.5 million.
For the current quarter ending in March, Airgain expects its per-share loss to be 6 cents.
The company said it expects revenue in the range of $15.7 million to $17.3 million for the fiscal first quarter.
Airgain shares have risen 6% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $6.90, a drop of 17% in the last 12 months.
