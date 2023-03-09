ANI: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BAUDETTE, Minn. — BAUDETTE, Minn. — ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ANIP) on Thursday reported a loss of $4.2 million in its fourth quarter.
The drugmaker posted revenue of $94.2 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $86.8 million.
For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $47.9 million, or $3.05 per share. Revenue was reported as $316.4 million.
ANI expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.09 to $2.59 per share, with revenue in the range of $360 million to $385 million.
ANI shares have increased 7% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 17% in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ANIP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ANIP