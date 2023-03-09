Atyr Pharma: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

SAN DIEGO — SAN DIEGO — Atyr Pharma Inc. (LIFE) on Thursday reported a loss of $7.5 million in its fourth quarter. The San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 26 cents per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 48 cents per share.

The biotherapeutics company posted revenue of $10.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $45.3 million, or $1.60 per share. Revenue was reported as $10.4 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LIFE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LIFE

GiftOutline Gift Article