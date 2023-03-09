BJ's: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MARLBOROUGH, Mass. — MARLBOROUGH, Mass. — BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (BJ) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $129.8 million.
The wholesale membership warehouse operator posted revenue of $4.93 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.81 billion.
For the year, the company reported profit of $513.2 million, or $3.76 per share. Revenue was reported as $19.32 billion.
BJ’s shares have risen 12% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 25% in the last 12 months.

