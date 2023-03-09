The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Build-A-Bear: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

March 9, 2023 at 7:02 a.m. EST

ST. LOUIS — ST. LOUIS — Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. (BBW) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $20.5 million.

The St. Louis-based company said it had net income of $1.39 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.30 per share.

The toy retailer posted revenue of $145.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $48 million, or $3.15 per share. Revenue was reported as $467.9 million.

Build-A-Bear shares have dropped 14% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 16% in the last 12 months.

