Build-A-Bear: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ST. LOUIS — ST. LOUIS — Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. (BBW) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $20.5 million.
For the year, the company reported profit of $48 million, or $3.15 per share. Revenue was reported as $467.9 million.
Build-A-Bear shares have dropped 14% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 16% in the last 12 months.
