Concrete Pumping: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 4 cents per share.

On a per-share basis, the Thornton, Colorado-based company said it had profit of 11 cents.

Concrete Pumping shares have risen 29% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $7.52, staying the same over the last 12 months.