Concrete Pumping: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

THORNTON, Colo. — THORNTON, Colo. — Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (BBCP) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $6.5 million.
The company posted revenue of $93.6 million in the period.
Concrete Pumping shares have risen 29% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $7.52, staying the same over the last 12 months.
