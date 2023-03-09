Entravision Communications: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA MONICA, Calif. — SANTA MONICA, Calif. — Entravision Communications Corp. (EVC) on Thursday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $1.6 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Santa Monica, California-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 5 cents per share.