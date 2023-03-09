FuelCell Energy: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DANBURY, Conn. — DANBURY, Conn. — FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL) on Thursday reported a loss of $18.6 million in its fiscal first quarter.
The fuel cell power plant maker posted revenue of $37.1 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $27.6 million.
