Harvard Bioscience: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

HOLLISTON, Mass. — HOLLISTON, Mass. — Harvard Bioscience Inc. (HBIO) on Thursday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $1.7 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier. On a per-share basis, the Holliston, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 4 cents per share.

The medical instruments maker posted revenue of $28.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $9.5 million, or 23 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $113.3 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HBIO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HBIO

GiftOutline Gift Article