Jakks: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA MONICA, Calif. — SANTA MONICA, Calif. — Jakks Pacific Inc. (JAKK) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $39.3 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.
The toymaker posted revenue of $131.9 million in the period.
For the year, the company reported net income of $92.7 million, or $8.99 per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $796.2 million.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on JAKK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/JAKK