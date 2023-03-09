Jakks: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

SANTA MONICA, Calif. — SANTA MONICA, Calif. — Jakks Pacific Inc. (JAKK) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $39.3 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier. The Santa Monica, California-based company said it had profit of $3.79 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.44 per share.

The toymaker posted revenue of $131.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported net income of $92.7 million, or $8.99 per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $796.2 million.

