Lifetime Brands: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

GARDEN CITY, N.Y. — Lifetime Brands Inc. (LCUT) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $3.3 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Garden City, New York-based company said it had profit of 15 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 22 cents per share.