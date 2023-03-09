Limoneira: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

SANTA PAULA, Calif. — SANTA PAULA, Calif. — Limoneira Co. (LMNR) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $15.6 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier. The Santa Paula, California-based company said it had net income of 84 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 53 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 36 cents per share.

The agribusiness company posted revenue of $37.9 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $37.5 million.

