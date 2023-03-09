PlayAGS: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LAS VEGAS — LAS VEGAS — PlayAGS Inc. (AGS) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $2.5 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.
The gaming industry supplier posted revenue of $81.7 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $78.2 million.
For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $8 million, or 22 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $309.4 million.
PlayAGS shares have risen 25% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $6.35, a drop of 18% in the last 12 months.
