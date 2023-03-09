PlayAGS: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

LAS VEGAS — LAS VEGAS — PlayAGS Inc. (AGS) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $2.5 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier. The Las Vegas-based company said it had profit of 6 cents per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 9 cents per share.

The gaming industry supplier posted revenue of $81.7 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $78.2 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $8 million, or 22 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $309.4 million.

PlayAGS shares have risen 25% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $6.35, a drop of 18% in the last 12 months.

