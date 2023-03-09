PowerFleet: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J. — WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J. — PowerFleet, Inc. (PWFL) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.7 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 1 cent per share.