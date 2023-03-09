Ulta: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

BOLINGBROOK, Ill. — BOLINGBROOK, Ill. — Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $340.8 million. The Bolingbrook, Illinois-based company said it had net income of $6.68 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $5.69 per share.

The beauty products retailer posted revenue of $3.23 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.04 billion.

Ulta expects full-year earnings to be $24.70 to $25.40 per share, with revenue in the range of $10.95 billion to $11.05 billion.

