Ulta: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BOLINGBROOK, Ill. — BOLINGBROOK, Ill. — Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $340.8 million.
The beauty products retailer posted revenue of $3.23 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.04 billion.
Ulta expects full-year earnings to be $24.70 to $25.40 per share, with revenue in the range of $10.95 billion to $11.05 billion.
