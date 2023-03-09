Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A groundbreaking “only yes is yes” law in Spain aimed to make consent an important factor in defining a sex crime, so that rape victims wouldn’t have to prove they were subjected to physical violence or threats. But the legislation also had the unexpected result of reducing the sentences of hundreds of sex offenders and, in some cases, leading to their early release from jail. Attempts to close the legal loophole now threaten to tear apart Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez’s center-left coalition in a key election year.

1. Why was the sexual consent law introduced?

It followed the case of five men accused of raping an 18-year-old woman during the 2016 San Fermin running of the bulls in Pamplona. The men, who called themselves the “wolf pack” and filmed their attack in a building doorway, were convicted of sexual abuse, rather than the more serious charge of rape, after a trial judge ruled it could not be proven that they had used violence to subjugate the victim. Following a public outcry and street demonstrations, the Supreme Court reversed the ruling in 2019 and convicted the men of rape, lengthening their sentences. The far-left group Unidas Podemos, the junior partner in Sanchez’s coalition, said it was that case that prompted it to draft the sexual consent legislation.

2. What’s in the new law?

Known in Spanish as “sólo sí es sí,” the law approved in August 2022 widened the definition of sexual assault by adding that sex without clearly expressed consent can be on par with rape, with an equally serious penalty. Before proof of violence or coercion was needed for the crime to be considered a rape. The new crime of sexual aggression — combining elements of abuse and assault — resulted in the automatic widening of both minimum and maximum jail sentences. Defense lawyers have since used that loophole to obtain reductions of more than 700 sentences and the early release of 74 sex offenders as of March 1, according to the judiciary’s governing body.

3. What’s the proposed change?

Sanchez’s Socialist party introduced a clause in February to raise the minimum jail term for sexual aggression to six years if the crime involved violence or intimidation. Podemos claims this weakens the law and puts the burden of proof back on victims. The party refused to back the clause, without publicly proposing any alternative. Sanchez was able to push it through anyway in an initial vote on March 7 with backing from the conservative Popular Party, the main opposition group. A final vote could still take months.

4. What’s the political fallout?

Podemos and the Socialists hurled accusations at each other in parliament, marking the lowest point of the coalition pieced together in 2020. The clash could pave the way for a split in the alliance as both parties seek to shore up support ahead of a regional vote on May 28 and general elections later this year. Sanchez, who is widely expected to run for reelection, has said he intends to keep the alliance together until the end of his term later this year despite rising tensions. A divided left, however, could make it easier for the Popular Party return to power in the next ballot.

