Workers don’t have to hush for severance anymore. Here’s why it matters.

Employers can no longer limit workers’ ability to speak about their company in exchange for settlement or severance payments, according to a recent ruling by the National Labor Relations Board.
The ruling arrives at a time when companies across tech, finance, media and professional services are undergoing layoffs, and as workers continue to reevaluate their relationships with employers in the wake of the Great Resignation. Airbnb, Citigroup and General Motors all announced staff reductions in the past week.
Here is what this means for parties on both sides.