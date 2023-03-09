Business

Workers don’t have to hush for severance anymore. Here’s why it matters.

A new ruling gives workers more freedom to share information about former employers

By
March 9, 2023 at 6:00 a.m. EST
The NLRB recently ruled that workers should not have to sign nondisparagement agreements and confidentiality provisions in exchange for severance. (iStock)
Listen
5 min

Employers can no longer limit workers’ ability to speak about their company in exchange for settlement or severance payments, according to a recent ruling by the National Labor Relations Board.

Such agreements, including broad nondisparagement and confidentiality requirements, are widely used in layoffs or workplace legal disputes as a way for employers to ensure that employees won’t bad-mouth the company after the ink dries. But the NLRB has determined that these provisions violate the National Labor Relations Act if they ask workers to waive their rights, such as their ability to discuss the financial terms of their departure or how they were treated by the company.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

The ruling arrives at a time when companies across tech, finance, media and professional services are undergoing layoffs, and as workers continue to reevaluate their relationships with employers in the wake of the Great Resignation. Airbnb, Citigroup and General Motors all announced staff reductions in the past week.

Here is what this means for parties on both sides.

Loading...
Loading...