Shell CEO pay up 50% as soaring energy prices boosted profit

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Van Beurden’s pay includes a 2.6 million-pound bonus and 4.9 million pounds worth of stock, according to the company’s annual report.

Van Beurden stepped down at the end of last year and was replaced by Wael Sawan, who will be paid a base salary of 1.4 million pounds and a bonus that’s expected to be bigger than the salary, the report said.

Demands have increased for oil and gas companies raking in huge profits to do more to reduce high energy costs that are hurting consumers and small businesses.

Opposition lawmakers in Britain have called for an expanded tax on the windfall profits of oil and gas firms to provide more help for households struggling to afford expensive utility bills.

GiftOutline Gift Article