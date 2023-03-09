Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Alfred Winslow Jones invented the modern hedge fund in 1949 and for the next half century most funds followed his lead. He put up most of the money for the fund himself and let outsiders in for a fee equal to 20% of the profit. He chose that number on the example of ancient Phoenician sea captains who took 20% of the profits of successful trading voyages. The fund’s out-of-pocket expenses were shared pro rata among investors.

This was a radical departure from the traditional asset manager model in which investors hired managers and paid them a fixed percentage of assets under management, out of which the manager paid most fund expenses. That model saw the manager as an employee or agent of the investor, while Jones set himself up as a partner.

Now comes Izzy Englander, whose Millennium Management and its $58 billion of assets has joined the movement to tame the great 20th-century hedge funds, making them more like traditional asset management companies but in a modern wrapper designed to appeal to conservative institutional investors. Bloomberg News reports that the firm removed a key-man provision allowing investors to redeem their money if the 74-year-old Englander retired and imposed a minimum fee for the first time.

Advertisement

When Englander and then-partner Ronald Shear set up Millennium in 1989, it was a Jones-style partnership. Englander personally put up $5 million of the $35 million of the firm’s initial money. Investors were betting on Englander, not on a process or team, and wanted the option to redeem if he left. The fund allocated expenses pro rata to investors, but charged no fixed management fee, only 20% of any profits above a 5% hurdle rate. Englander was allowed to pursue almost any market opportunity he could find, and he did not promise to adhere to any specific type of strategy. The clients were wealthy individuals and a few aggressive institutions, not massive public pension funds, insurance companies and endowments.

Over the next 33 years, Englander rewarded investors with the kind of returns most traditional hedge funds strove for — equity-market returns with bond-market risk. The fund returned an average 14% per year, solidly above the 11.1% total return of the S&P 500 Index, but in the eyes of some investors, not enough to justify the high leverage and complex active trading. Skeptics would point out that Millennium lost to the S&P 500 in 23 out of 33 years.

But that perspective misses the entire point of traditional multi-strategy hedge funds. For one thing, Millennium lost money only in one year, dropping 3.5% in 2008. The S&P 500 had seven losing years, five of them double-digit losses, with a jaw-dropping plunge of 38.7% in 2008.Millennium had less than half the volatility of the S&P 500 — 8% versus 16.7%. That means long-term investors lost less to volatility drag. The compound annual growth rate of Millennium was 13.7% versus its 14% arithmetic average return, while for the S&P 500 it was 9.7%, well below its 11.1% arithmetic average return.

Advertisement

Even more important, Millennium had only a 0.39 correlation to the S&P 500. That makes it a valuable addition to an aggressive equity investor. We can illustrate that by computing the results of a levered portfolio with 80% in each of the S&P 500 and Millennium, 1.6-to-1 leverage. This portfolio had about the same volatility as 100% in the S&P 500, but an average annual return of 20%. A conservative investor might instead put 50% in each of the S&P 500 and Millennium, without using leverage. That would have earned a 12.6% average annual return, better than the 11.1% with the S&P 500 alone, with 10.6% annual volatility, far below the 16.7% volatility of the S&P 500. It suffered only three losing years instead of seven.

The 1% fee Millennium added is not quite the same as the management fees charged by traditional asset managers. It counts against the fund’s high-water mark, meaning the fund must pay it back to investors before collecting future performance fees. But it does allow Millennium to collect hundreds of millions of dollars above expenses even in years in which the fund returns less than 5%. That money can be used to attract and retain talent, and to invest in infrastructure, research and development. And removal of the key-man provision opens up the potential for successors.

All this brings Millennium closer to the traditional asset manager model of customers hiring managers rather than partnering with them. Millennium is no longer Englander and whatever assistants he chooses to hire. Investors are locked into the fund for five years even if Englander leaves. Talent is attracted and retained with promises of steady cash, and hopes of running the place someday, not a long-term commitment to share in booms and busts of fund performance. The fund can be a more stable business with long-term investment plans and less the extension of one talented individual.

Advertisement

This is not just a case of one business maturing from a founder-led start-up to a corporation hiring professional managers, because few new hedge fund startups are choosing, or able to choose, the 20th century model. Few investors are looking for partners these days, nor do they trust superstar managers to find opportunities anywhere. Most investors want to hire managers to run specific strategies according to documented, stable processes. Those investors are more willing than 20th century hedge fund investors to pay fixed management fees, but they push back much harder on large performance fees. Their due diligence staffs look for rigorous policies and procedures, not reliance on a single idiosyncratic genius.

For better or worse, the Izzy Englanders of the world will no longer exert outsized influence on financial markets and public perceptions of finance. The first and second generation of hedge fund managers are leaving the business, and the third generation is fundamentally different.

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Aaron Brown is a former managing director and head of financial market research at AQR Capital Management. He is author of “The Poker Face of Wall Street.” He may have a stake in the areas he writes about.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

GiftOutline Gift Article