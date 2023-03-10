Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The emperor Gaius Caligula showed his contempt for the legislature, it’s rumored, by making his horse Incitatus a Roman consul. In his resignation honours list, Boris Johnson, a keen student of the classics, has nominated his father Stanley for a knighthood for his work on environmentalism. We suppose Johnson thinks more highly of his father’s talents than Caligula did of his trusty steed’s, but the news has been greeted with a similar level of dismay. An opinion poll suggests that only 4% of voters approve of the new “Gong for Dad” campaign.

Johnson, as a legion of titled and ennobled worthies have complained, has devalued the currency of their honours. He had already placed his serious-minded brother Jo, a former Conservative MP, in the House of Lords — a good nomination had it been made by anyone but his brother. The large and very public Johnson clan has many high-profile members dear to the former prime minister’s heart, so it may be a mercy that Tory MPs ousted him last year before he could wrap more of them in the ermine fur granted to peers of the realm.

Peter Hennessy, an historian of British government and vituperative Johnson critic, has always argued that the UK must be run by “good chaps” because the country’s unwritten constitution and unwritten rules are so easily circumvented. I’m not sure that is entirely right, but let’s concede the point.

Johnson, who likes to play a Bertie Wooster-like character out of PG Wodehouse, is a bit of a bounder, even as he affects to be hurt if he is not regarded as good — a Bertie in search of the morally upstanding Jeeves. The unwritten rules of the system are not worth the paper they are not written on, as far as he is concerned. He breaks many written rules too — he is the first prime minister to be convicted of law-breaking in office after whooping it up at a No. 10 drinks party while the rest of the country was forced to limit social contact during the pandemic. Perhaps Johnson confused the center of government with Wooster’s notorious Drones Club.

Yes, the establishment’s dislike of Johnson, is well-founded: He has the common touch, and frankly they don’t. Yet much of this anger is also the rage of Shakespeare’s Caliban seeing his own face in the glass. Much of the political class — the politicians and the civil service — no longer knows how to behave; they disregard propriety when it suits.

Johnson’s faults and favoritism are more exaggerated than their’s, but the establishment dislikes the fact that the rules of its cosy club are being held up to ridicule. One of his Tory predecessors, John Major, for instance, thunders against Johnson’s disrespect for the constitution. But Major allowed the venerable Bill of Rights of 1689 to be amended to allow one unworthy Tory MP at the time the right to sue the Guardian newspaper over allegations that he had taken cash to ask parliamentary questions. (A parliamentary inquiry found that, in fact, he had.)

Johnson has bumptiously sought preferment for his father, but the spouses of Margaret Thatcher, John Major and Theresa May had all been similarly honored, although by their successors. So if Johnson’s nominations to the House of Lords smack of partiality and quixotry (to put it politely), he learned his lessons at the feet of his predecessors. Former prime ministers Tony Blair and David Cameron rewarded political donors with seats in the House of Lords as if it were an automatic vending machine, and the latter handed out honours left, right and center to cronies in his tight social circle with scant claim to the public’s respect.

Keir Starmer, the Labour Opposition leader, has rightly condemned Johnson’s resignation honours list as “ridiculous” and the nomination of his father as “outrageous.” But does Starmer — himself knighted for his work as the nation’s chief prosecutor — know how to behave? Does he obey the unwritten rules too?

Labour’s leader has hardly helped the civil service’s reputation for impartiality and independence by offering the job of party chief of staff to Sue Gray, the permanent secretary responsible for holding an inquiry into Johnson’s conduct in office. She is one of the country’s most senior mandarins privy to high-level discussions on policy with Tory ministers. Starmer has repeatedly refused to say when he first approached her with his proposal. What would he have said if the Tories had offered her a similar job?

As for Gray, who has a reputation for integrity arising from her work as an “ethics tsar” within government, she would have done better to have consulted a Whitehall appointments commission about the job offer — and to have offered her resignation earlier, to put space between her present role as an impartial civil servant and her future one, preparing the leader of the Opposition for an election campaign and government beyond.

Bad mores produce even worse ones. Gray’s frustration with her old job stems in part from dealing with a challenged and now damaged civil service chief, Simon Case, who attended at least one party during lockdown. The cabinet secretary is also implicated in an embarrassing leak of WhatsApp messages published in the Daily Telegraph, which reveal his disobliging comments about Johnson and unfeeling opinion about the impact of quarantine. Private messages cannot convey a complete picture, but it appears Case has behaved more like an an opportunist courtier than a dignified Whitehall leader. And despite Sunak’s support, his days look numbered.

The takeaway is that Johnson, while an outlier in his devil-may-care attitudes, represents the triumph of back-slapping mediocrity — and that the effect is corrosive. All systems of preferment and honour-giving reward in-groups and allies. Sunak came to power promising to clean house, but he has little time at his disposal to show that he is serious about applying that principle.

Another facet of the British system is that it prefers to look the other way when things get too embarrassing. But when honours fall into dishonour and civil service chiefs are unguardedly uncivil, the message is that even those at the heart of the system no longer believe in its unwritten rules. That is when things fall apart.

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Martin Ivens is the editor of the Times Literary Supplement. Previously, he was editor of the Sunday Times of London and its chief political commentator.

