Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

It should be pretty obvious, to most Chileans, that Chile cannot afford the social safety net it needs. In 2021, the tax revenue of all levels of government added up to 22% of the nation’s gross domestic product. That’s about two-thirds of the average across the advanced nations that make up the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, putting Chile fourth from the bottom.

That revenue is hardly enough to tackle a level of poverty and inequality which ranks near the very bottom among industrial countries: One in six Chileans live on less than one-half of the nation’s median income, the poverty line as defined by the OECD. Chile’s inequality is high even by Latin American standards.

Yet when President Gabriel Boric asked Congress to raise another 3.6% of GDP to help address these social wounds, a not unreasonable move in the wake of social unrest that punctured Chile’s self-image as an “economic oasis,” pummeled its right-wing government and helped deliver Boric’s left-leaning coalition into power, Congress said no.

Advertisement

Political incompetence is partly to blame. Days before the vote, Finance Minister Mario Marcel remained confident of a win. But this shortcoming is not exclusively Chilean . Average tax revenues across Latin America amount to just 22% of GDP. The failure to raise sufficient taxes to build a robust safety net is a defining problem for most countries in the region.

Governments in Colombia and Mexico raise even less than Chile does. While the tax take of Argentina and Brazil is closer to the OECD average, much of the money is committed to pay government salaries and pensions. As a result, across the region little is left to spend on housing, education, health, pensions and other income supports that are a standard feature in most prosperous market democracies.

“It is imperative to build consensus around the need for tax reform,” said Jorge Castañeda, a former foreign minister of Mexico who co-heads a group of Latin American politicians and intellectuals working on a proposal to build social welfare systems. “Over the last 25 years an awareness has emerged among many of the Latin American left that we must do social policy and that no social policy is possible with such low tax revenues.”

Advertisement

Latin American countries face an idiosyncratic obstacle to finance the kind of social safety net that will allow its society to prosper: In most countries, more than half the workers toil in informality, outside the contributory system of payroll taxes on employers and employees that funds social safety nets in rich countries such as the United States.

Informality diminishes the number of workers and businesses in the income tax base, cutting into tax revenue. And many social services usually funded via payroll deductions are paid instead from general taxation. The combination leads to rickety social safety nets funded largely by consumption taxes (on which, for instance, Chile, Brazil and Mexico disproportionately rely.)

But this is no excuse to shortchange Latin America’s people. There are resources. The main obstacle to deploying them has always been political. The left-leaning governments that have taken power across the region must now confront this reality.

Advertisement

In Colombia, tax reform was the highest priority on the agenda of President Gustavo Petro, who submitted a bill the day after he took office. For all the big hopes about redistribution and poverty alleviation, the reform was watered down to raise only 1.3% of GDP, a sliver of the 14.5 percentage-point gap between Colombia’s tax revenue and that of the average country in the OECD.

In Mexico, the government of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador hasn’t even tried. Despite the untold economic distress caused by the Covid-19 pandemic across Mexican society, he shuttered social programs set up by his predecessors and held to one of the world’s tightest fiscal policies. Mexico’s tax revenue remains stuck at the bottom of the OECD rankings.

Santiago Levy, a prominent Mexican economist who served as advisor to the president early in his term, approached him with a proposal to prop up Mexico’s rickety social safety net with a modest new universal health insurance similar to Britain’s National Health Service. The cost: about 1.5% of GDP, to be raised by a mix of income taxes and VAT. López Obrador saw the price tag and walked away.

Advertisement

Spain makes for an interesting comparison. Like Chile, it was run for years by an iron-fisted military dictator. Over the three decades that followed Francisco Franco’s death in 1975, though, Spain’s tax revenues grew from 16.6% to 36.4% of GDP. That is roughly four times as much as they grew in Chile over the 31 years following the departure of Augusto Pinochet.

The money in Latin America clearly remains unconvinced that, as in Spain, a robust public sector can help deliver prosperity. But the unwillingness of Latin America’s elite to help pay for public goods has a direct economic cost. Businesses that stay outside the formal economy to avoid paying benefits have less access to finance and invest less. Workers in these firms have few means or incentives to invest in their human capital. In the absence of a safety net, entrepreneurship and risk-taking suffer.

The social costs are evident. The forces driving unrest through Chile, Peru, Argentina, Brazil, Bolivia share a few common features: one is the evaporation of trust in an elite that has enriched itself while failing to deliver broad-based prosperity.

Advertisement

In Chile, many of the people who took to the streets in 2019 were pensioners who suddenly realized that the private pension system touted as a wonder of liberal economic management was insufficient to pay for a dignified retirement.

Boric is now proposing to replace the private retirement regime funded entirely by worker contributions with a publicly run pension system that also taxes employers. His proposals have not yet passed through Congress, however. It would be no surprise if the political forces that blocked tax reform stood in the way. (Part of the tax revenue from the botched reform was meant to help fund a minimum universal pension.)

Perhaps efforts to build in Latin America the kind of welfare apparatus that characterizes the more prosperous market democracies of the West will never overcome the resistance of moneyed elites indifferent to the social costs imposed on their country folk by the lack of a safety net. And yet, Castañeda points out that the social upheaval that has beset the region in the last few years, toppling governments and drawing populist entrepreneurs into the political fray, might yet serve as an incentive for change. Since the days of Otto von Bismarck, a key motivation for social insurance has been to secure the people’s loyalty and hold communism at bay.

Advertisement

The Cold War is over, but throw in some new threats of social convulsion and who knows? Maybe Chilean money will come around to the thought that their fortunes will do better in a country with a less stilted distribution of prosperity and, perhaps, a functioning safety net.

More From Bloomberg Opinion:

• Why Wall Street Should Like Latin America’s Left: Eduardo Porter

• Chile’s Failed Pensions Are Neoliberalism’s Badge of Shame: Shannon O’Neil

• Social Media Firms Failed Once Again in Brazil: Parmy Olson

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Eduardo Porter is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering Latin America, US economic policy and immigration. He is the author of “American Poison: How Racial Hostility Destroyed Our Promise” and “The Price of Everything: Finding Method in the Madness of What Things Cost.”

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

GiftOutline Gift Article