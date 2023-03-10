Century Casinos: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Century Casinos Inc. (CNTY) on Friday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $4 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.
For the year, the company reported profit of $8 million, or 25 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $430.5 million.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CNTY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CNTY