CSI Compressco: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

THE WOODLANDS, Texas — THE WOODLANDS, Texas — CSI Compressco LP (CCLP) on Friday reported a loss of $4.2 million in its fourth quarter. The The Woodlands, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The compression services provider posted revenue of $94 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $22.1 million, or 16 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $353.4 million.

The company’s shares closed at $1.45. A year ago, they were trading at $1.55.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CCLP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CCLP

