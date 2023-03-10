Target Hospitality: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

THE WOODLANDS, Texas — THE WOODLANDS, Texas — Target Hospitality Corp. (TH) on Friday reported fourth-quarter profit of $31.6 million.
The company posted revenue of $152.4 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $148.3 million.
For the year, the company reported profit of $73.9 million, or 74 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $502 million.
