The long-running feud in Singapore’s most prominent family started over a house, then moved into the political realm. Now the police are involved. Lee Hsien Yang, the youngest child of the city-state’s first prime minister, Lee Kuan Yew, is being investigated for allegedly giving false evidence in a case involving the handling of his father’s final will. Despite having moved to Europe last year, he says he’s now considering a run for the presidency at home, where he could be a thorn in the side of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, his estranged brother. It was the latest public display of acrimony in a family that rarely aired its dirty linen before the elder Lee’s death in 2015, and which now threatens to complicate Singapore’s politics as his eldest son looks to hand the reins of power to a new generation of leaders.

1. What’s the fight about?

It centers on 38 Oxley Road, a colonial-era bungalow near the glitzy Orchard Road shopping belt in Singapore. Lee Kuan Yew lived there for most of his 91 years and his will included a wish for the property eventually to be demolished; he said in a 2011 interview it was to avoid the cost of preserving it and the risk that it would fall into disrepair. The demolition would only happen after his daughter, Dr. Lee Wei Ling, moved out. (In 2020 she disclosed on Facebook that she was suffering from progressive supranuclear palsy, a degenerative brain disease, and Hsien Yang recently disclosed that her condition has since deteriorated.) All three siblings have said they want to honor the demolition request. But the two younger ones in 2017 accused their brother, the prime minister, of maneuvering to undermine their father’s instructions, citing the existence of a ministerial committee exploring options for the property. PM Lee, as he’s called, denied the allegations. His deputy said at the time that the committee wasn’t secret and had to review the situation in case Dr. Lee, who was a senior adviser at Singapore’s National Neuroscience Institute, moves out.

2. What’s the significance of the house?

As well as being on prime real estate, 38 Oxley Road is seen by many as part of the country’s history and Lee’s legacy, a place where pioneers met and made critical decisions that helped Singapore become Southeast Asia’s richest nation. The elder Lee was prime minister from 1959 to 1990 and a founding member of the People’s Action Party, which has been in power since Singapore’s independence in 1965. Cushman & Wakefield in 2017 estimated the value of the house, which stands on a plot of just over a quarter acre, or about 1,100 square meters, at about S$25 million, or $18 million.

3. Who owns it now?

PM Lee says he inherited it and sold it to his brother, donating the proceeds to charity. He said in 2015 he had recused himself from all government decisions regarding the house.

4. What the legal mess about?

Hsien Yang, 65, and his wife, Lee Suet Fern, were found in 2020 to have lied under oath during disciplinary proceedings against her. The tribunal found that the two made the elder Lee sign his final will without the presence or involvement of his usual lawyer, who had prepared his first six wills. It also said she misled her father-in-law on the terms of the last will, which included the demolition clause. Suet Fern was suspended for 15 months from practicing law, a punishment she disputed. In March this year, police said they had contacted the couple in June 2022 following a review of the case and asked them to assist the investigation. They agreed to an interview but then didn’t turn up. Hsien Yang told Bloomberg News afterward that they’d been living in self-imposed exile in Europe for months, but declined to say where exactly.

5. What impact has the spat had on Singapore politics?

Little, so far. But the ruling PAP had the worst showing in its history in 2020. PM Lee postponed a plan to step aside last year, when he turned 70, and instead was re-elected as party chief. Meanwhile, the younger brother told Bloomberg News he was considering running for president. While the post is mostly ceremonial, the vote, expected by September, will give an indicator of the national mood ahead of a general election that must be called by November 2025. While the prime minister runs the government in Singapore, the presidency holds some power, such as the right to veto spending bills or government requests to draw on reserves, which was done to help shore up the budget during the pandemic. The president also must sign off on civil service appointments. Although candidates for the presidential race are supposed to be non-partisan, the current president was a senior official of the PAP.

6. So the house will be demolished?

It’s unclear. The ministerial committee published a report in 2018 laying out three options: Demolition; retaining the property as a national monument; or keeping the basement dining room, where important meetings took place, in a park or as part of a heritage center. It left any decision to a future government. It also said that Lee Kuan Yew had been “prepared to accept options other than demolition” provided that the house was kept in a habitable state and the family’s privacy was protected.

