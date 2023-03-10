Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The arrival in late 2022 of the ChatGPT chatbot, with its remarkably sophisticated — if occasionally erroneous — answers to a vast array of queries, was a milestone in artificial intelligence that’s taken decades to reach. Scientists were experimenting with “computer vision” and giving machines the ability to “read” as far back as the 1960s. Chatbots began life when the Beatles were still making music. Today it’s possible to imagine a computer being able to perform most human tasks better than people can. Whether you’re worried about being replaced by a machine, or just intrigued by the possibilities, here are some frequently used AI buzzwords and what they actually mean.

Artificial Intelligence

This broad term refers to the use of technology to model human intelligence. AI promises a world of personalized products and news feeds and services that are cheaper, faster and free from human error. For example, factory managers or transport network operators could use it to make better use of their engineers’ time and spot component failures before they happen. Computer scientist John McCarthy coined the term in the 1950s, but the field didn’t take off in earnest until this century, when technology giants such as Google, Meta Platforms Inc. and Microsoft Corp. combined vast computing power with deep pools of user data. While AI can show human-like abilities in data processing or conversation, the machines don’t yet “understand” what they’re doing or saying. They’re still relying essentially on algorithms.

Advertisement

Algorithm

An algorithm is a step-by-step process used to to solve a problem. Take an input, apply some logic and you get an output. Humans have been using algorithms to solve problems for centuries. Some financial analysts spend their careers building algorithms that are able to predict future events and help them to make money. Our world runs on these “traditional” algorithms, but recently there has been a shift toward “machine learning,” which builds on these ideas.

Machine Learning

This is the process of feeding data into algorithms so they get more refined and sophisticated over time. It allows a computer to “learn” without necessarily having to be trained on the specifics of the job at hand. Take the iPhone photo app. Initially, it doesn’t know what you look like. But once you start tagging yourself as the face in photos taken across many years and in a variety of environments, the machine “learns” to recognize your face. The more data it’s fed, the more effective it is. To be sure, this depends on a capable model underneath that can differentiate a human face from, say, two fried eggs, a mushroom and a sausage arranged on a plate.

Advertisement

Natural Language Processing

Natural Language Processing is a branch of AI that helps computers to understand, process and generate speech and text the way a human would. NLP relies on machine-learning algorithms to extract data from written text, translate languages, recognize handwritten words and discern meaning and context. It’s the underlying technology that powers virtual assistants like Siri or Alexa and allows them to not only understand requests but also respond in natural language. NLP can also gauge emotion in text, which is why if you tell Siri “I’m sad” it will suggest you call a friend or loved one. Other everyday applications include email spam filtering, web search, spell checking and text prediction.

Chatbots

Known as chatterbots in the 1990s, these are the products like ChatGPT that can hold advanced, human-like conversations with people about anything from historical trivia to lists of creative recipes using a watermelon. An early example are the tools used by companies on their “Contact Us” pages as a first line of defense when a customer needs help. These are relatively unsophisticated and limited in their conversational abilities, much like voice-activated virtual assistants. It’s expected that chatbots will rapidly improve as a result of recent advances in AI.

Advertisement

Computer Vision

A field of AI that allows computers to scan visual information such as images and video, identifying and classifying objects and people. The systems can react to what they see and take or recommend a particular action. The technology is being used to track wildlife for conservation and guide autonomous vehicles. There’s been concern about its use in military operations and policing, where it’s been shown to exhibit racial bias and to lack the precision needed to reliably identify a particular person.

Deep Learning

This is the most common form of AI in which software is taught to classify something such as a video or a loan application from a very large set of labeled data. The age-old computing adage “garbage in, garbage out” applies here. If the training data isn’t good — it doesn’t reflect the real world or it incorporates human biases — the AI won’t work as intended or will contain those biases. Software being used to help make decisions on bail, sentencing and parole rated black defendants as more likely to commit future crimes than similar white defendants. In other cases, businesses using deep learning software have denied services to people in areas with more residents from ethnic minorities.

Advertisement

Generative AI

This refers to the production of creative works — pictures, music, text, poetry, sea shanties — from simple prompts. It encompasses the likes of Stability AI’s Stable Diffusion, or OpenAI’s DALL-E, which can create elaborate and detailed imagery in seconds. Google also developed (but hasn’t released) a system to make music from keywords. These kinds of systems aren’t to be confused with AI used by companies like Adobe in its Photoshop product, for instance, as those help people to correct or improve existing images. Instead, generative AI creates entirely new work after being trained on vast quantities of pre-existing material, something that’s also generating lawsuits from artists and agencies.

Neural Networks

This is a type of AI in which a computer is programmed to learn in very roughly the same way a human brain does — through trial and error. Each success or failure reinforces future attempts and adaptations. Just as a child’s brain learns to map neural pathways based on what it’s been taught, the virtual “neurons” learn to generate responses based on the information they’ve been fed and what they’re told is correct, although it can take thousands or even millions of attempts to become proficient. Layer these neurons together and you end up with a network that is multiple levels deep. It’s why this approach — specifically, using neural networks to learn from large amounts of data — is also known as deep learning.

Advertisement

Large Language Models

These are very large neural networks that are trained using massive amounts of text in a particular language from all over the internet, including e-books, news articles and Wikipedia pages. With billions of parameters to learn from, LLMs are the backbone of natural language processing that can recognize, summarize, translate, predict and generate text. Perhaps the most well-known LLM is GPT-3, the engine that drives ChatGPT. Meta has developed LLaMA and Google has LaMDA.

GPT

A type of LLM whose initials stand for Generative Pre-trained Transformer. The “transformer” part of GPT is the more complex of the three components and isn’t specific to ChatGPT creator OpenAI. (In fact, it was Google that developed transformers). It refers to a system that can take strings of inputs and process them all at once rather than in isolation, so that context and word order can be captured. This is important in language translation, for instance: “Her dog, Poppy, ate in the kitchen” could be translated into the French equivalent of “Poppy ate her dog in the kitchen” without appropriate attention being paid to order, syntax and meaning.

Advertisement

OpenAI

The San Francisco-based laboratory behind ChatGPT was co-founded as a nonprofit by programmer and entrepreneur Sam Altman to develop AI technology that “benefits all of humanity.” Early investors included LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman’s charitable foundation and Elon Musk, who ended his involvement in 2018. OpenAI shifted to create a for-profit entity in 2019, when Microsoft invested $1 billion. Microsoft pumped in an additional $10 billion in January, then unveiled a new version of its Bing search engine and Edge browser that uses its tech. Rival AI labs include Hugging Face, which is working with Amazon.com Inc., and Chinese giant Baidu Inc., which said it’s preparing to roll out Wenxin Yiyan, or Ernie Bot in English, and will directly compete with OpenAI. Anthropic, a startup closely partnered with Google, is testing a ChatGPT competitor called Claude.

--With assistance from Olivia Solon, Rachel Metz and Ady Nugroho.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

GiftOutline Gift Article