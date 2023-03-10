Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The panic over the demise of SVB Financial Group, parent company of California-based Silicon Valley Bank, appears to reflect a widespread misunderstanding about what such institutions do: They’re supposed to take risks, and as a result some, particularly smaller ones, will run into trouble and even fail. What matters for everyone else is that regulators ensure that these companies have ample resources — primarily capital — to prevent their losses from harming taxpayers or the broader economy.

Like most banks, SVB engaged in the age-old business of borrowing short-term from depositors and making longer-term investments in assets such as bonds and corporate loans, profiting from the higher yields that the latter typically pay. Unfortunately, the tech startups that made up most of the bank’s customers started running low on cash, forcing it to sell some of those investments at a loss. It then attempted to raise more money from shareholders, to make up for the losses and restore confidence. When that failed, SVB reportedly entered talks to sell itself on Friday, then was placed into receivership by regulators.

Overall, banks — particularly the largest — should have a lot more equity capital to ensure their own resilience and that of the broader financial system. But that’s less of an issue in this case. SVB, on its own, isn’t systemically important. As of the end of 2022, its tangible assets of about $209 billion far exceeded its insured deposits of less than $10 billion. Its losses as of March 8 amount to less than $2 billion. So insured depositors, and the taxpayers who ultimately back them, should be fine. And unless markets go haywire — or a lot of other banks prove to be in a similar predicament — the effect on the economy should be minimal.

Smaller institutions such as SVB — and the recently failed Silvergate Capital Corp. — support the economy’s dynamism by serving specific markets or places. This exposes them to idiosyncratic risks: Silicon Valley entrepreneurs or crypto companies might all run into difficulties at once, for instance. As interest rates rise, other regional banks may prove vulnerable to unsound commercial loans. Broadly, these banks are required to take appropriate precautions. Sometimes they don’t. But as long as they have enough skin in the game to take financial responsibility for their mistakes, regulators shouldn’t try to micromanage them to ensure that they never fail.

Might SVB’s supervisors have missed some key vulnerabilities? Possibly. Would its demise represent a larger failure of regulation? Not really.

