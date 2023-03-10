Business

Silicon Valley Bank has collapsed. Here’s what we know.

It marks the second-biggest bank collapse in U.S. history

By
March 10, 2023 at 2:37 p.m. EST
Employees stand outside the shuttered Silicon Valley Bank headquarters on Friday in Santa Clara, Calif. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Regulators closed down one of Silicon Valley’s most important banks on Friday, marking the largest bank failure since the Great Recession and the second-biggest in U.S. history.

Earlier in the day, Silicon Valley Bank suspended trading of its plummeting shares and depositors rushed to withdraw their money. As one of the main institutions where start-ups deposited their venture-backed investments, SVB’s failure sent shock waves through the industry. The turmoil comes as the tech companies retrench and shed workers, while rising interest rates spark signs of broader financial distress.

Here is what to know about SVB, its troubles and its possible impact on the tech sector.

