Personal Finance

Want to file your taxes but have questions? Ask Michelle Singletary.

Our personal finance columnist will answer more of your tax questions March 17 from noon to 1 p.m. Eastern

Updated March 17, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. EDT|Published March 10, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. EST
Personal finance columnist Michelle Singletary has the answers to your questions about filing taxes. (The Washington Post)

With just over a month to go before the filing deadline, taxpayers may still have some confusion around the electric-vehicle tax credit, gig income reporting and finding in-person help.

Washington Post personal finance columnist Michelle Singletary will answer your tax questions March 17 from noon to 1 p.m. Eastern. She will be joined by Eric Bronnenkant, head of tax at Betterment, a digital investment advisory firm. He has also had stints with Ernst & Young and Fidelity Investments. This will be the second live chat they have hosted on taxes this year. At last month’s tax chat, many readers had questions concerning 1099s and RMDs.

If you have a personal finance question for Washington Post columnist Michelle Singletary, please call 1-855-ASK-POST (1-855-275-7678)

Send us your question below. The question box includes a space for your name, but this is optional. Your question may be edited for accuracy and clarity. Bookmark this page.

For more on taxes and the IRS, read some of our recent coverage:

