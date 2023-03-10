Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The UK’s economic recovery is supposedly being held back by wealthy older workers choosing to retire early. But it is rapidly becoming apparent that the high level of economic inactivity among older people has little to do with 50-somethings living it up on the golf course. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The one-third jump in self-assessment income tax receipts in January, to a record £22 billion ($26.5 billion), suggests that many workers previously considered by the government to have left the workforce have actually found their niche in self-employment. The greater issue, though, as John Stepek recently highlighted, is that 350,000 of the missing 500,000 workers are considered long-term sick, and many, but by no means all, are older workers. The near collapse of the National Health Service has made coping with a chronic condition simply incompatible with work.

Along with health issues, there are other reasons that might be driving older people out of the workforce, including ageism, layoffs and other hard-to-quantify forces. And many of those made redundant in their 50s end up never working again.

So, what do you do if you find yourself prematurely retired through either ill health or redundancy?

There’s no way of sugar-coating the central dilemma, which is that you have to make less money last longer. Your greatest immediate problem is that you will likely face a considerable gap between finishing work and becoming eligible to claim your state pension. The UK state retirement age is currently 66, but will increase to 67 between 2026 and 2028. It is also very likely that a further increase to 68 will be brought forward to the mid-2030s.

There are good ways and bad ways of funding this gap, and much will depend on whether working again is at all a possibility. A return to your former salary might be unlikely, but even a considerably lower income will take some pressure off your retirement savings. A truism in retirement planning is that having a job is the best planning tool of all.

Many over-55s also enjoy an option unavailable to their younger colleagues. They can draw down their private or company pensions. However, just because they can, doesn’t necessarily mean that they should.

Most pension arrangements allow for 25% of the pot to be taken as a tax-free lump sum. Sometimes this is used to pay down a mortgage or outstanding debt, and that makes sense. A more efficient use though, if you don’t require a lump sum, is to have 25% of each withdrawal tax-free, as this generates more income while minimizing tax.

But there are other factors to consider. If you withdraw anything more than your tax-free cash sum, you will become subject to something called the Money Purchase Annual Allowance (MPAA). This dramatically reduces the amount you can contribute to a pension if you were to start working again, from a possible maximum £40,000 a year to just £4,000.

Many workers in their late 50s have fallen foul of this, drawing down on their pensions to meet an unexpectedly liability, only to find that their ability to rebuild their pension pot is severely restricted by the £4,000 cap.

A common mistake is for people to overestimate the tax efficiency of their pension. For sure, you get tax relief on contributions, and of course the 25% tax free element, but anything else is taxed at your marginal income tax rate. Making a large, unplanned withdrawal could easily push you into the 40% or even 45% income tax bracket. Even if you feel you have no choice, try to stagger your withdrawal over the end of a tax year. This can be achieved by taking some money prior to April 6 and then the rest afterwards. That way you can apply two year’s income tax allowances against any money withdrawn from your pot.

If you have prematurely retired on health grounds, it might be also be worth considering an annuity, which pays a guaranteed income for life. Rising interest rates have made annuities more attractive over the past year and those for people with health issues (anything from high blood pressure to cancer) can pay up to 30% more, so are definitely worth considering.

Releasing equity from your home is another possibility. Modern equity release products are very similar to ordinary mortgages, inasmuch that the borrower retains ownership of their home. The loan itself is repaid upon death, usually by selling the house. During the lifetime of the loan the interest due is added to the loan rather than being payable immediately. These so-called Lifetime mortgages can be structured to provide either a lump sum or a regular income. However, due to the rapid rate at which interest can accrue, it is generally not advised for younger retirees.

A further problem for older people unable to work is that many will be ineligible to claim Universal Credit due to having more than £16,000 in money, savings and investments. However, there is another valuable benefit you might be eligible for. National Insurance credits are paid automatically to those on Universal Credit, but can also be applied for by those receiving no other benefits. This will help to ensure you receive a full state pension, even if you have not been making contributions on your own behalf.

Related to this, anyone above the state retirement age who is in poor health may be entitled to receive an attendance allowance, which can help towards the cost of receiving care at home. It is based on your assessed need, rather than how much help you actually receive. This ranges between £61.85 and £92.40 a week and frequently goes unclaimed, as indeed does an estimated £15 billion a year of other assistance to low-income families.

There are websites that can help you find which of a multitude of benefits you might be able to claim. And another source of valuable help could come from the government’s independent MoneyHelper service, which can offer advice on financial issues ranging from benefits to retirement and pensions. Most benefits are means tested, but many related to ill-health are not.

Clearly premature retirement is far from ideal. Visions of a comfortable and contented retirement can evaporate with little or no notice. But it is important not to make matters worse by making rash decisions, which might significantly affect your future income, or by failing to claim cash or credits that are available.

Stuart Trow is co-host of “Money, Money, Money” on Switch Radio and author of “The Bluffer’s Guide to Economics.” Previously, he was a strategist at the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development.

