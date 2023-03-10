Relationship Therapy With A Bond Trader
The Financial Apocalypse is Not Upon Us
Have you been worrying about the financial world crumbling and then erupting into flames? Don’t be, says Paul J. Davies. Just look at the data.
Time To Get That Colonoscopy You’ve Been Putting Off
Lisa Jarvis has alarming data that shows colon cancer is on the rise in young people. Maybe it’s time to schedule your colonoscopy.
A Tale of Five Cities
Have cities become more livable since Covid? In some ways, but not for everyone. Our columnists took a close look at the state of five major cities post-pandemic.
Are the Robots Too Woke?
Chatbots are revolutionary. But are they too woke? That’s what Tim O’Brien and Tyler Cowen dive in to on this week’s episode of Crash Course: Artificial Intelligence Vs. Humanity.
Women Have Gray Hair Too. Get Over It.
This Women’s History Month, Andreea Papuc taught us the importance of embracing the gray. While women are being outcast for their gray hair, men are considered ‘silver foxes’. It’s time we call out the double standards.
Read Andreea’s piece here.
More Video From This Week
• Are “Women In the Workplace” Stories Accurate? — Sarah Green Carmichael
• Charts of the Day From a Fish Tank — Jessica Karl
• Whales Can Help Solve the Climate Crisis — Lara Williams
