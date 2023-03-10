Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Relationship Therapy With A Bond Trader Ever had the very specific thought, “I wonder what it would be like to go to couples therapy with a bond trader?” Kyla Scanlon manifested that exact scenario. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The stock market is not the economy. The stock market is not the economy. The stock market is not the economy. @kylascan’s new mantra just dropped.

The Financial Apocalypse is Not Upon Us

Have you been worrying about the financial world crumbling and then erupting into flames? Don’t be, says Paul J. Davies. Just look at the data.

Time To Get That Colonoscopy You’ve Been Putting Off

Lisa Jarvis has alarming data that shows colon cancer is on the rise in young people. Maybe it’s time to schedule your colonoscopy.

It’s #coloncancerawarenessmonth and Lisa Jarvis is here to keep you informed #coloncancer #coloncancerawareness #colonoscopy #coloncancersurvivor

Read Lisa’s piece here.A Tale of Five Cities

Have cities become more livable since Covid? In some ways, but not for everyone. Our columnists took a close look at the state of five major cities post-pandemic.

How livable are these five cities? #googleearth #googlemaps #indiatiktok #hongkong #newyorkcity #riodejaneiro #london

Are the Robots Too Woke?

Chatbots are revolutionary. But are they too woke? That’s what Tim O’Brien and Tyler Cowen dive in to on this week’s episode of Crash Course: Artificial Intelligence Vs. Humanity.

Women Have Gray Hair Too. Get Over It.

This Women’s History Month, Andreea Papuc taught us the importance of embracing the gray. While women are being outcast for their gray hair, men are considered ‘silver foxes’. It’s time we call out the double standards.

Read Andreea’s piece here.

