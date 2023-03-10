Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

In its seven-decade history, only two nations have abandoned the European Convention on Human Rights: Greece during a period of military rule, and Vladimir Putin’s Russia. The treaty’s basic principles — covering things like free elections, respect for property rights and access to education — are hardly controversial. Yet to some lawmakers in Britain’s governing Conservative party, the European Court of Human Rights that enforces the convention represents the kind of meddling, supranational institution they thought they’d seen the back of when the UK left the European Union in 2020. Now Britain is threatening to break the convention to give the government a freer hand to deal with unwanted migrants, emboldening politicians who want to walk away from it entirely.

1. What’s the origin of the ECHR?

The convention was established shortly after the end of the World War II to promote human rights, freedom and democracy. One of its driving forces was Winston Churchill — the wartime statesman revered today by Brexit supporters as a symbol of British independence and self-reliance. The UK was the first nation to ratify the convention drafted in 1950 and enacted in 1953. It forms part of a broader set of commitments agreed by signatories to the 46-member Council of Europe, of which the UK remains a member despite its departure from the EU.

Advertisement

2. What is it used for?

As signatory governments have to enshrine its principles in law, the convention guarantees a range of rights including free speech, privacy and the right to a fair trial. It’s also designed to protect against discrimination, torture and slavery. Aspects of it were woven into the UK’s 1998 Human Rights Act and the 1998 peace deal for Northern Ireland known as the Good Friday Agreement.

3. Why do some British lawmakers oppose it?

Politicians who campaigned for Brexit say “taking back control” from the EU meant having complete judicial sovereignty — giving UK courts the last word on matters of national law. The focus of their irritation is the convention’s rules on migrants, which make it illegal to turn away an individual if it puts them at risk of torture or other inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment. In 2016, then Home Secretary Theresa May said the UK should quit the ECHR as it binds Parliament and makes the country less secure by “preventing the deportation of dangerous foreign nationals.” In June 2022, an injunction from the Strasbourg, France-based court prevented the UK from relocating some asylum seekers to Rwanda, a controversial policy created by then Prime Minister Boris Johnson that was popular among Conservative MPs and some voters.

Advertisement

4. What’s the latest flashpoint?

New legislation aimed at deterring asylum seekers from crossing the English Channel potentially puts Britain at odds with the convention as anyone deemed to have entered the country illegally will automatically be banned from claiming asylum or citizenship. Home Secretary Suella Braverman said she couldn’t say with confidence that “the provisions of the Illegal Migration Bill are compatible with the convention rights, but the government nevertheless wishes the House to proceed with the bill.”

5. Why doesn’t Britain just quit the ECHR?

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s reluctance so far to abandon the convention shows he’s cautious not to set back relations with Britain’s closest neighbors just when they appeared to be turning the corner following years of acrimony over Brexit. The only reasons for countries to quit the treaty in the past have been coups and war. Greece pulled out when a military junta came to power in 1969, before rejoining five years later once democracy was restored. Russia’s parliament voted to leave in 2022, just before the Council of Europe was due to vote to exclude Russia following its invasion of Ukraine.

Advertisement

6. What’s the risk of retaliation if the UK leaves?

Aside from undermining relations with Europe, quitting the convention could jeopardize the UK’s post-Brexit trade deal with the EU. Legal experts say the 2020 Trade and Cooperation Agreement has an explicit clause requiring that, when policing the agreement, both sides ensure respect for fundamental rights including those highlighted in the convention. Judgments by the European court are binding and are referred to the Council of Europe for enforcement and implementation. Serious and repeated non-compliance could potentially result in expulsion from the council, though how and when that might happen is uncharted territory.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

GiftOutline Gift Article