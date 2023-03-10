Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Regulators have long warned that the end of rock-bottom interest rates could cause sudden crises in unexpected corners of global finance. So when Silicon Valley Bank surprised the market with plans for a share sale and a $1.8 billion loss on securities sales, investors were left wondering if its problems were isolated or the harbinger of a broader funding crunch in credit markets. Major banks are much better capitalized and far less leveraged than they were in the lead-up to the global financial crisis. And SVB’s client list is heavily concentrated in riskier venture-backed startups, unlike most other lenders.

1. What is SVB?

SVB is deeply embedded in the US startup scene, as the only publicly traded bank focused on Silicon Valley and tech startups. According to its website, it does business with nearly half of all US venture capital-backed startups, and 44% of US venture-backed tech and health-care companies that went public last year. Its website lists Shopify, VC firm Andreessen Horowitz and cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike Holdings as among its clients.

2. What triggered this crisis?

Santa Clara-based SVB’s ordeal began after its parent company, SVB Financial Group, announced it had sold $21 billion of securities from its portfolio and said it was holding a $2.25 billion share sale to shore up its finances. The move was prompted by high deposit outflows at the bank due to a broader downturn in the startup industry, according to analysts. All of that unnerved a number of prominent venture capitalists, including Peter Thiel’s Founders Fund, Coatue Management and Union Square Ventures, which are said to have instructed portfolio businesses to limit exposure and pull their cash from the bank.

3. Is it an isolated case?

SVB’s unique nature turbocharged an issue hitting all banks. All US lenders parked a chunk of their money in Treasuries and other bonds that dropped in value last year amid the Federal Reserve’s rapid rate hikes to contain inflation. But SVB took it to a different level: its investment portfolio swelled to 57% of its total assets. No other competitor among 74 major US banks had more than 42%. While higher rates have made all banks fret about depositors going elsewhere, most lenders have very broad customer bases spread among individuals and companies. SVB grew rapidly thanks to its focus on tech startups. For months, the company has warned that it’s been beset with deposit outflows as those firms burned through cash.

4. Why are there fears of contagion?

For one thing, SVB’s problems coincided with the abrupt shutdown of Silvergate Capital Corp. Those problems were in many ways unrelated: At Silvergate the problem was a run on deposits that began last year, when clients — cryptocurrency ventures — withdrew cash to weather the collapse of the FTX digital-asset exchange. But the withdrawals forced asset sales that locked in losses, as happened with SVB, leading Silvergate to announce plans to wind down operations and liquidate. And even before SVB’s woes became public, US bank stocks had come under pressure after KeyCorp warned about the mounting pressure to reward savers. On the other hand, analysts said that SVB’s depositor base and bond-heavy portfolio were both very different from those of most banks.

5. Did anyone see this coming?

Concern had been mounting about the impact of rising rates on bank balance sheets. While rising rates buoy their revenue, in the short term they also force them to write down the value of assets they hold. In all, US bank had booked $620 billion in unrealized losses on their available-for-sale and held-to-maturity debts at the end of last year, according to filings with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. The agency noted in March that those paper losses “meaningfully reduced the reported equity capital of the banking industry.” As recently as January, SVB Chief Financial Officer Daniel Beck told investors there wasn’t “any desire” for a wholesale change in the bank’s available-for-sale portfolio. That all changed this month.

