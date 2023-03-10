Nearly 2 million Yeti coolers recalled over hazardous magnets

Yeti is recalling 1.9 million coolers in the United States and Canada over concerns that the powerful magnets embedded in their pocket linings can fall off and be eaten, resulting in serious injury or death, according to an announcement issued late Thursday by the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

If two or more of the magnets are swallowed, they can attract each other, twisting the intestines or becoming lodged in the digestive system, the CPSC warned. No such incidents have yet been reported to the CPSC, but the agency did receive 1,399 reports of magnet-lined closures degrading or failing, in some cases causing the magnets to detach.