The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Business

Nearly 2 million Yeti coolers recalled over hazardous magnets

Although no injuries have been reported, the CPSC has received 1,399 reports of problems with the magnets

By
March 10, 2023 at 10:14 a.m. EST
The YETI Hopper M20 Soft Backpack Cooler, in a photo provided by the Consumer Product Safety Commission. (AP)
Listen
1 min

Yeti is recalling 1.9 million coolers in the United States and Canada over concerns that the powerful magnets embedded in their pocket linings can fall off and be eaten, resulting in serious injury or death, according to an announcement issued late Thursday by the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

If two or more of the magnets are swallowed, they can attract each other, twisting the intestines or becoming lodged in the digestive system, the CPSC warned. No such incidents have yet been reported to the CPSC, but the agency did receive 1,399 reports of magnet-lined closures degrading or failing, in some cases causing the magnets to detach.

The recalled units were sold between March 2018 and January 2023. The recall includes YETI Hopper M30 Soft Cooler 1.0 and 2.0, the Hopper M20 Soft Backpack Cooler and the Sidekick Dry Gear Case.

The coolers are sold at Dick’s Sporting Goods, ACE Hardware, Academy Sports and Outdoors, YETI stores, and online at Amazon or YETI’s website. About 1.9 million units have been sold in the United States and more than 40,000 in Canada.

People who own the coolers are advised to stop using them immediately and contact the company for a full refund or replacement.

Loading...