Nearly 2 million Yeti coolers recalled over hazardous magnets

Yeti is recalling 1.9 million coolers in the United States and Canada over concerns that the powerful magnets embedded in their pocket linings can fall off and be eaten, resulting in serious injury or death, according to an announcement issued late Thursday by the Consumer Product Safety Commission.
The recalled units were sold between March 2018 and January 2023. The recall includes YETI Hopper M30 Soft Cooler 1.0 and 2.0, the Hopper M20 Soft Backpack Cooler and the Sidekick Dry Gear Case.
The coolers are sold at Dick’s Sporting Goods, ACE Hardware, Academy Sports and Outdoors, YETI stores, and online at Amazon or YETI’s website. About 1.9 million units have been sold in the United States and more than 40,000 in Canada.
People who own the coolers are advised to stop using them immediately and contact the company for a full refund or replacement.