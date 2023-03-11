Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

For some couples, marriage might become a lot less attractive — for tax purposes, that is — if President Joe Biden’s latest budget proposal ever sees the light of day. As part of Biden’s proposed revenue increases to help reduce the deficit, the top personal income tax rate would jump from 37% to 39.6% (where it was before the Trump tax cuts that took effect in 2018). That would apply to single filers making more than $400,000, married couples filing jointly earning more than $450,000 and married taxpayers filing separately earning more than $225,000.

Under the current tax code, the 37% rate applies to much higher incomes — single filers making more than $578,125 and joint filers earning more than $693,750. (Joint filers making more than $450,000 but less than $462,500 are subject to 32% rates now, or 35% if they earn between $462,500 and $693,750.)

The thresholds reflect Biden’s campaign pledge to keep tax rates where they are for those making less than $400,000, but that cut-off has always been more of an arbitrary political calculation than an economic one; it won’t bring in enough revenue to pay for what Biden and the Democrats are proposing.

And the president’s promise — that no one making less than $400,000 will pay more in taxes — is misleading. Plenty of two-career couples who earn less individually will owe more if their combined income is above the $400,000 or $450,000 line.

For years, the US tax code has made getting married and filing returns jointly a bonus for some couples and a penalty for others. Biden’s proposal shouldn’t perpetuate this uneven treatment.

Historically, a marriage penalty happens when spouses have earnings roughly in line with each other. For high earners, that’s because once they get into the 35% and 37% brackets, the income thresholds for married couples aren’t double what they are for single filers. Adding those incomes together often means you’ll wind up in a higher bracket than if you filed separately. In addition, certain additional taxes can be triggered when incomes are combined.

Meanwhile, couples with just one earner, or where there’s a big difference between the spouses’ incomes, tend to have lower tax liabilities when they get married and file jointly.

If Biden’s proposal were to become law (and that’s a big if), many unmarried couples where each make low six-figure salaries might be better off (tax-wise) staying single to skirt the new 39.6% rate.

Potentially adding to the pressure to file individual returns: Biden would also increase the net investment income tax (which applies to unearned income like capital gains from stocks) to 5% from 3.8% for earners making more than $400,000. (The proposal just says the higher levy would apply to taxpayers earning more than $400,000 without specifying whether it’s for single or married filers.) The current NIIT applies to single filers making more than $200,000 and married filers earning above $250,000.

It’s possible Biden’s plan could drive more married people to weigh filing separately, too, although that could mean missing out on some tax benefits. According to a report in the Wall Street Journal, more couples are already choosing to file separately. It’s still a small number compared to those who file jointly — just 3.9 million married people file separately each year compared with 55 million joint filers — but the number has increased by 50% over the past decade.

One of the incentives: Filing separately can allow spouses to qualify for lower repayments on student loans.

Some speculate that if Biden’s student loan forgiveness program is blocked by the Supreme Court, the administration may seek to bolster the Department of Education’s income repayment programs to give borrowers debt relief. That could drive even more married couples to file their taxes separately.

While I hope no one is actually basing a marriage (or divorce!) decision on tax liabilities, studies show that what’s essentially a tax penalty for dual earners has a real impact; second earners (usually women) may end up working less or not at all. It’s not good for anyone if career decisions are driven by tax policy.

And it isn’t just affluent couples who face these quandaries. In fact, marriage tax penalties can be even greater for working-class households. Certain credits, such as the earned income tax credit, can be reduced when two low-income earners get married and file jointly because the income limits aren’t doubled. Low-income women with children face particularly stiff marriage penalties, according to a recent study from the Atlanta Federal Reserve. Marriage not only costs them in taxes, but in losing eligibility for government benefits like Medicaid.

Perhaps the best solution is to do what other countries like Canada do — just have every taxpayer file individually and forget joint returns altogether.

