Pity the poor Ivy League. Last January, a lawsuit claimed that the Ivies have been, contrary to their promises, making admission decisions based on how much students can pay. Then in September, their cherished antitrust exemption expired. This week brought a fresh suit, in which former student athletes argue that by agreeing not to offer athletic scholarships, the schools have engaged in illegal price-fixing.

Although the plaintiffs make other arguments in the complaint, the claim about scholarships is the most powerful. The Ivies have weathered similar charges before. But this time, there’s a fair chance things will turn out differently.

A century ago, the Ivy League schools were athletic powerhouses. Between the inception of college football in the late 19th century and the onset of World War II, the Ivies won some 55 national championships in the sport.

Everything changed after what’s known as the Ivy Group Agreement banning all athletic scholarships, adopted in 1945 and revised in 1954. Today, the eight Ivies stand alone among the 350-odd schools that play Division I collegiate sports in refusing to offer financial assistance to athletes.

Nobody claims that any college has an obligation to offer athletic scholarships. The antitrust problem arises when several schools agree among themselves not to do it. A moment’s thought explains why.

The price of a year at college includes tuition, room, board and various incidentals. An award of financial aid is equivalent to a promise of a lower price. In addition to granting scholarships based on financial need, nearly all institutions of higher learning offer special reductions to applicants who have particular skills, whether academic or athletic. In this way, the schools compete for students.

By agreeing not to give athletic scholarships, the Ivies are behaving like a cartel, jointly refusing to compete on price for a group of students over whom they might otherwise fight: applicants who star simultaneously in the classroom and on the athletic field. It’s the jointness of the refusal that the plaintiffs call collusion.

Do the Ivies have a defense? I’m skeptical.

Back in 1991, the US Department of Justice sued the Ivies and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology for illegal price-fixing because they (1) agreed among themselves to grant financial aid only on the basis of financial need, and (2) decided collectively how much to offer students admitted to more than one school. All the defendants settled except MIT, which lost a trial before prevailing in the US Court of Appeals for the 3rd Circuit in 1993. That litigation is what led to the now-expired antitrust exemption.

But the 3rd Circuit’s 1993 rationale isn’t helpful to the Ivies today. Back then, the court rejected the government’s accusation that the schools’ cooperation on financial aid increased tuition for other students. But subsequent work has concluded that the government was probably right. Among the students who end up paying more are those who might otherwise receive athletic scholarships.

More important, the 1993 ruling suggested that the Ivies’ agreement on scholarships might be justified to the extent that cooperation was necessary to “achieve equality of educational access and opportunity in order that more people enjoy the benefits of a worthy higher education.” Admission to highly selective schools, wrote the judges, “is a common good that should be extended to as wide a range of individuals from as broad a range of socio-economic backgrounds as possible.”

The need for diversity in education is as vital today as ever. But it’s not clear whether the Ivy Agreement’s ban on athletic scholarships actually promotes that end. One might even wonder whether, by not competing over sports stars, the schools are reducing the diversity of their student bodies.

Certainly some Ivy League athletes have said so. And they’ve got some numbers to back them up: Data obtained from the affirmative action lawsuit against Harvard show a large admission preference for athletes, a preference that disproportionately benefits White applicants. One might envision athletic scholarships as a means of offsetting this imbalance.

In the Ivy Group Agreement, the universities defend their ban on athletic scholarships as part of a general policy “that the players shall be truly representative of the student body and not composed of a group of specially recruited athletes.” Sounds laudable. But even laudable-sounding decisions can be illegal if they involve price-fixing.

Don’t get me wrong. I’m not arguing the Ivies, by refusing to offer athletic scholarships, are acting irrationally. The classic argument for investing in strong teams is that winning records lead to more alumni giving. But recent research tells us that fielding a great team predicts higher alumni giving only to the athletics department. And a 2005 study found little connection between on-field success and giving, at least among those alums who regularly attended sporting events. If better sports teams don’t lead to higher donations, there’s little financial incentive to offer athletic scholarships.

Thus not competing for top student athletes could be a rational decision. It would also in most cases be legal ... as long as the decision isn’t the product of joint action with other schools.

It’s the coordination among the schools that looks an awful lot like price fixing. And although one never knows what a court might do, there’s good reason to think that this time the Ivies might lose.

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Stephen L. Carter is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist. A professor of law at Yale University, he is author, most recently, of “Invisible: The Story of the Black Woman Lawyer Who Took Down America’s Most Powerful Mobster.”

