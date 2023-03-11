These companies were affected by the Silicon Valley Bank crash

Roku

The company that has built a brand on low-priced streaming devices said in a filing that it had about $487 million of its $1.9 billion at Silicon Valley Bank, about 26 percent of the firm’s cash as of Friday.

“The company’s deposits with SVB are largely uninsured,” said the filing, which was signed by Roku Chief Financial Officer Steve Louden. “At this time, the company does not know to what extent the company will be able to recover its cash on deposit at SVB.”

The San Jose-based company, which went public in September 2017, said it has enough money and cash flows to “meet its working capital” for at least the next 12 months.