How the latest bank failures size up against the nation’s biggest banks

March 13, 2023 at 6:46 p.m. EDT
The recent failure of Silicon Valley Bank and the shutdown of Signature Bank of New York has sparked fears of a wider financial meltdown. Both are ranked among the top 30 U.S. banks by assets, but they are far smaller than the country’s biggest financial institutions, which measure their assets in the trillions.

Top 50 banks in the U.S., by assets

JPMorgan Chase

Banks assets

$3.2T

$3T

$3T

500B

Bank of America

$2.4T

Citibank

$2T

$1.8T

Wells Fargo

$1.7T

$1T

Top 16

Silicon Valley

Bank

Top 29

Signature

Bank

$209B

$110B

0

Data as of Dec. 31, 2022

The two banks catered to the tech industry, which has retreated from the enormous growth of the early pandemic era and is now beset with layoffs. Silicon Valley Bank was crucial to venture capital firms. Signature served as a key financial institution for the cryptocurrency industry.

SVB’s demise is the second-largest failure of a federally insured bank, behind only Washington Mutual, which crashed at the start of the Great Recession in 2008. Since 2001, more than 500 banks have failed, but the vast majority were in the wake of the Great Recession, Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. data shows.

Recent bank failures have paled in comparison to today’s closures, with two banks failing in the fall of 2020, totaling just over $200 million. SVB has over $200 billion assets alone.

Banks failures since 2001

2001

Banks assets

$100B

2003

$1B

2005

Washington Mutual held $307B

in assets when it failed in 2008

2007

2009

2011

2013

440 banks

failed between

2009 and 2012

2015

2017

2019

2021

Silicon

Valley Bank

Signature

Bank

$209B

$110B

2023

Late Sunday, the U.S. government announced that it would guarantee all deposits at SVB and Signature. But other banks are now under intense scrutiny, as their size and the nature of their assets might reveal heightened exposure or pose systemic risks to the financial system, now on edge.

Data on U.S. banks by assets is from the Federal Reserve. Bank failures since 2001 come from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.

