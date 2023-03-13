Business How the latest bank failures size up against the nation’s biggest banks

The recent failure of Silicon Valley Bank and the shutdown of Signature Bank of New York has sparked fears of a wider financial meltdown. Both are ranked among the top 30 U.S. banks by assets, but they are far smaller than the country’s biggest financial institutions, which measure their assets in the trillions.

Top 50 banks in the U.S., by assets JPMorgan Chase Banks assets $3.2T $3T $3T 500B Bank of America $2.4T Citibank $2T $1.8T Wells Fargo $1.7T $1T Top 16 Silicon Valley Bank Top 29 Signature Bank $209B $110B 0 Data as of Dec. 31, 2022 Top 50 banks in the U.S., by assets JPMorgan Chase Banks assets $3.2T $3T $3T 500B Bank of America $2.4T Citibank $2T $1.8T Wells Fargo $1.7T $1T Top 16 Silicon Valley Bank Top 29 Signature Bank $209B $110B 0 Data as of Dec. 31, 2022 Top 50 banks in the U.S., by assets Banks assets $3T JPMorgan Chase 500B Top 16 $3.2T Silicon Valley Bank $209B Bank of America Top 29 $1T $2T $3T 0 $2.4T Signature Bank $110B Data as of Dec. 31, 2022 Top 50 banks in the U.S., by assets Banks assets $3T JPMorgan Chase 500B Top 16 $3.2T Silicon Valley Bank $209B Top 29 Bank of America $1T $2T $3T 0 Signature Bank $2.4T $110B Data as of Dec. 31, 2022

The two banks catered to the tech industry, which has retreated from the enormous growth of the early pandemic era and is now beset with layoffs. Silicon Valley Bank was crucial to venture capital firms. Signature served as a key financial institution for the cryptocurrency industry.

SVB’s demise is the second-largest failure of a federally insured bank, behind only Washington Mutual, which crashed at the start of the Great Recession in 2008. Since 2001, more than 500 banks have failed, but the vast majority were in the wake of the Great Recession, Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. data shows.

Recent bank failures have paled in comparison to today’s closures, with two banks failing in the fall of 2020, totaling just over $200 million. SVB has over $200 billion assets alone.

Banks failures since 2001 2001 Banks assets $100B 2003 $1B 2005 Washington Mutual held $307B in assets when it failed in 2008 2007 2009 2011 2013 440 banks failed between 2009 and 2012 2015 2017 2019 2021 Silicon Valley Bank Signature Bank $209B $110B 2023 Banks failures since 2001 2001 Banks assets $100B $1B 2003 2005 Washington Mutual held $307B in assets when it failed in 2008 2007 2009 2011 2013 440 banks failed between 2009 and 2012 2015 2017 2019 2021 Signature Bank Silicon Valley Bank $209B $110B 2023 Banks failures since 2001 440 banks failed between 2009 and 2012 Washington Mutual held $307B in assets when it failed in 2008 Signature Bank $110B Banks assets Silicon Valley Bank $100B $209B $1B 2001 2003 2005 2007 2009 2011 2013 2015 2017 2019 2021 2023 Banks failures since 2001 440 banks failed between 2009 and 2012 Signature Bank $110B Washington Mutual held $307B in assets when it failed in 2008 Banks assets Silicon Valley Bank $100B $209B $1B 2001 2003 2005 2007 2009 2011 2013 2015 2017 2019 2021 2023

Late Sunday, the U.S. government announced that it would guarantee all deposits at SVB and Signature. But other banks are now under intense scrutiny, as their size and the nature of their assets might reveal heightened exposure or pose systemic risks to the financial system, now on edge.

Data on U.S. banks by assets is from the Federal Reserve. Bank failures since 2001 come from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.

