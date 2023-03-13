Turtle Beach: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. — WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. — Turtle Beach Corp (HEAR) on Monday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $23.2 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier. The White Plains, New York-based company said it had a loss of $1.40 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and asset impairment costs, came to 10 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 20 cents per share.

The audio technology company posted revenue of $100.9 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $110.8 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $59.5 million, or $3.62 per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $240.2 million.

