ZIM: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HAIFA, Israel — HAIFA, Israel — ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) on Monday reported fourth-quarter profit of $414.2 million.
The container shipping company posted revenue of $2.19 billion in the period.
For the year, the company reported profit of $4.62 billion, or $38.35 per share. Revenue was reported as $12.56 billion.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ZIM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ZIM