Flights at several German airports disrupted by 1-day strike

BERLIN — Flights at several German airports were severely disrupted on Monday by the latest in a string of one-day strikes related to various pay disputes.
The walkouts by airport staff come amid difficult pay talks for employees of Germany’s federal and municipal governments.
Unions are seeking a 10.5% pay raise, while employers so far have offered an increase totaling 5% in two stages and one-time payments of 2,500 euros ($2,630) per employee — which unions have rejected as insufficient. The next round of talks is due to start March 27.
There are also negotiations ongoing nationwide over air safety workers’ pay and locally for ground service workers.