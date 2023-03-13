Flights at several German airports disrupted by 1-day strike

BERLIN — Flights at several German airports were severely disrupted on Monday by the latest in a string of one-day strikes related to various pay disputes.

Some 200 departures were canceled in Berlin, and about a third of the planned 200 arrivals were expected to be canceled, German news agency dpa reported. Hamburg airport said that all 123 planned departures during the strike were canceled and at least 50 of the 121 planned arrivals.