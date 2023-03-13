Live updates Biden to speak to nation on Silicon Valley Bank intervention

President Biden will speak to the nation after his administration announced that all depositors at the failed Silicon Valley Bank would have access to all their money on Monday morning. The move was an extraordinary intervention aimed at averting a crisis in the financial system, amid fears of a broader systemic crisis. The White House said Biden’s remarks, scheduled at 9 a.m. Eastern, would focus on “maintaining a resilient banking system and protecting our historic economic recovery.”
Authorities said they were also extending protection to depositors of a second bank, Signature Bank of New York, which state regulators closed on Sunday as unease in the financial sector spread.
The Federal Reserve announced that it was creating a lending facility for the nation’s banks, designed to buttress them against financial risks caused by Friday’s collapse of SVB.
The Biden administration briefed members of Congress about the SVB’s collapse over the weekend and plan another briefing Monday morning.
