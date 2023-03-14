Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Despite its inordinate length, endless verbiage and copious line-by-line detail, President Joe Biden’s new budget — like most such announcements — isn’t to be taken seriously as a policy blueprint. With a divided Congress, the proposal’s chances of ever being enacted are precisely zero. The plan is best judged as a statement of priorities and, ideally, willingness to compromise. Measured against this undemanding standard, it’s still disappointing.

The overriding priority, given the US fiscal outlook, shouldn’t need debating. On present policies, future deficits are too big and public debt, already close to 100% of gross domestic product, is on track to keep rising. The least a responsible budget should aim to do is stop the debt from growing any bigger. Biden’s budget fails this test.

The administration says its plan will reduce cumulative deficits from roughly $20 trillion to $17 trillion over the next 10 years. That would be enough to slow the projected rise in the debt ratio, but not stabilize it. Deficits would subside from nearly 7% of gross domestic product in 2024 but stay close to 5% through the rest of the forecast period, even though the economy is growing. By 2033, according to the administration, debt will rise to 110% of GDP — less than the 117% projected under current policies, but still too high.

It gets worse. These numbers bank the increase in revenue that’s scheduled to happen when former President Donald Trump’s tax cuts of 2017 expire after 2025. Yet the administration is promising to shield middle-class taxpayers from the effects of that change — without saying how. The budget calls for big tax increases on businesses and higher-income households, but allocates that revenue to a mixture of deficit reduction and spending increases, not to cover the cost of extending the Trump tax cuts for middle- and lower-income taxpayers.

The implication is that taxes on higher-income households and businesses will have to rise by substantially more than the budget already proposes. Either that, or the promise of $3 trillion in deficit reduction will prove to be a fantasy.

Politics aside, the scope to impose even higher taxes on profits and the rich than the budget requests is minimal. The administration proposes to raise the corporate rate from 21% to 28% — high by international standards. It wants to raise the top individual rate from 37% to 39.6%, increase the Medicare tax on incomes over $400,000 from 3.8% to 5%, and tax capital gains at much higher rates for those with the highest incomes. In New York, California and several other states, top rates would rise to well over 50% once state and local taxes are included. And, to repeat, even if you overlook the administration’s misleading treatment of the Trump tax cuts, all this is too little to get fiscal policy back on track.

This speaks to a fundamental mismatch between the spending programs the administration is advocating and the revenue needed to pay for them. To be sure, the Republicans’ offer is even worse: Their preferred combination of balancing the budget without raising anybody’s taxes is nonsensical. What’s required is spending discipline, not least for Medicare and Social Security, combined with judiciously higher taxes, including on the middle class. Both parties know it; neither is willing to admit it.

Unless this changes, the fiscal outlook is dire. Public debt will keep rising until it can’t: At a certain point, the problem becomes a calamity. Biden’s budget was an opportunity to start being honest about this. Reality has been postponed yet again.

