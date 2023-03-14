Agenus: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

LEXINGTON, Mass. — LEXINGTON, Mass. — Agenus Inc. (AGEN) on Tuesday reported a loss of $74.1 million in its fourth quarter. The Lexington, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 24 cents per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 22 cents per share.

The biotechnology company posted revenue of $28.4 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $17.8 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $230.7 million, or 78 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $98 million.

The company’s shares closed at $1.71. A year ago, they were trading at $2.81.

