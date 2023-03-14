Caleres Inc.: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

ST LOUIS — ST LOUIS — Caleres Inc. (CAL) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $40.8 million. On a per-share basis, the St. Louis-based company said it had net income of $1.13. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 65 cents per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 64 cents per share.

The footwear wholesaler and retailer posted revenue of $696.4 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $698.1 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $181.7 million, or $4.92 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.97 billion.

Caleres Inc. expects full-year earnings to be $4.10 to $4.30 per share.

Caleres Inc. shares have increased roughly 3% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 17% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CAL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CAL

GiftOutline Gift Article