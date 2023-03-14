Caleres Inc.: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ST LOUIS — ST LOUIS — Caleres Inc. (CAL) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $40.8 million.
The footwear wholesaler and retailer posted revenue of $696.4 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $698.1 million.
For the year, the company reported profit of $181.7 million, or $4.92 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.97 billion.
Caleres Inc. expects full-year earnings to be $4.10 to $4.30 per share.
Caleres Inc. shares have increased roughly 3% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 17% in the last 12 months.
