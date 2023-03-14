Casa Systems: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

ANDOVER, Mass. — ANDOVER, Mass. — Casa Systems Inc. (CASA) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $1.2 million. On a per-share basis, the Andover, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 1 cent. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 5 cents per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The provider of digital cable video and broadband services posted revenue of $84.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $79.2 million, or 86 cents per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $286.5 million.

Casa Systems expects full-year revenue in the range of $300 million to $325 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, the company’s shares hit $3.49. A year ago, they were trading at $4.

